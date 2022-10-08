12 killed as bus catches fire in west India

12 killed as bus catches fire in west India
People inspect a bus that caught fire in a highway in Nashik, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The bus caught fire after hitting a truck on a highway in western India early Saturday, killing at least 12 passengers, said police officer Bhagwan Adke. Another 43 people with serious burns were taken to a hospital in Nashik. (AP Photo/Yatish Bhanu)
Sat, 08 Oct, 2022 - 11:33
Associated Press reporters

A bus has caught fire after hitting a truck on a highway in western India, killing at least 12 passengers, an official said.

Another 43 people with serious burns were taken to a hospital in Nashik, a city in Maharashtra state, said police officer Bhagwan Adke.

Most passengers were sleeping when the collision happened at around 5am on Saturday and the vehicle was completely burned, the Press Trust of India news agency said.

Some people living near the highway reached the spot but could not help as the raging fire engulfed the vehicle.

Medics treat people injured in the incident (Yatish Bhanu/AP)

The rescue work started after the fire service and police doused the blaze, Mr Adke said.

Eknath Shinde, the top state elected official, said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by the bus tragedy. “May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” he tweeted.

Nashik is nearly 120 miles north east of Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra.

Hundreds of thousands of people are killed or injured annually on India’s roads. Most accidents are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and ageing vehicles.

More in this section

View of the Crimean Bridge with the road part finished and the railway part under construction Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea
Thailand Childcare Center Shooting Mourners pray at Thai temple filled with keepsakes from nursery shooting victims
Indonesia Soccer Deaths Fifa won’t sanction Indonesia over fatal crush at football match, says president
busPlace: International
Ukrainian firefighters work among debris following a Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, early Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. A series of explosions have rocked the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke in the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

‘Truck bomb’ hits Russian bridge to Crimea

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

  • 3
  • 8
  • 20
  • 24
  • 28
  • 29
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.266 s