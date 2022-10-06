German carrier Eurowings cancels hundreds of flights as pilots strike

German carrier Eurowings cancels hundreds of flights as pilots strike
German carrier Eurowings has cancelled hundreds of flights amid a strike by pilots (Bernd Weissbrod/dpa/AP)
Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 09:39
Associated Press reporters

A pilots strike at budget airline Eurowings forced the German carrier to cancel hundreds of flights on Thursday.

The Lufthansa subsidiary said about half of its 500 daily flights would be cancelled, affecting tens of thousands of passengers.

German airports are heavily affected, but others such as Stockholm, Prague and Majorca have also been hit.

Pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit announced the walkout after talks with management about improving working conditions stalled.

Pilots are asking for the maximum number of flying hours to be reduced.

Strikes at parent company Lufthansa were called off last month after the airline and union reached a pay deal to address the effects of inflation.

More in this section

Ethiopia Tigray Mother and Child Deaths Babies in Tigray dying at four times pre-war levels, says study
Nobel Prize Literature Nobel panel to announce winner of literature prize
Harlesden shooting death 23 children among 30 dead in gun attack at Thailand childcare centre
EurowingsPlace: International
South Korea’s new conservative government has said it will push to abolish a ministry on gender equality and create a new agency tasked with broader responsibilities (Kim Seung-doo/Yonhap/AP)

New South Korea government seeks to abolish gender equality ministry

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

  • 3
  • 8
  • 20
  • 24
  • 28
  • 29
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.226 s