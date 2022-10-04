Publishing executive charged in Tokyo Olympics bribes scandal

Publishing executive charged in Tokyo Olympics bribes scandal
Kadokawa Corp chairman Tsuguhiko Kadokawa has been charged with bribing a former Tokyo Olympics organising committee member (Kyodo News/AP)
Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 08:49
Yuri Kageyama, Associated Press

A top executive at a major Japanese publishing company has been charged with bribing a former Tokyo Olympics organising committee member.

The charges against Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, a major figure in Japan’s film and entertainment industry, are the latest in the unfolding corruption scandal related to last year’s Tokyo Summer Games.

Kadokawa was arrested on September 14 on suspicion of bribing Haruyuki Takahashi with 69 million yen (£424,428).

Takahashi, a former executive at advertising company Dentsu who joined the Tokyo Olympic organising committee in 2014, had great influence in arranging sponsorships for the Games. He has been arrested and re-arrested three times since August.

He has remained in custody and is also facing bribery allegations involving two other companies – Aoki Holdings, a clothing company that dressed Japan’s Olympic team, and Daiko Advertising Inc.

Tagging on additional allegations, which keeps a suspect in custody, is known as “hostage justice”, and is a widely criticised but common practice in Japan.

£11.6bn Official price tag for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics

Analysts say the arrests and charges in the Olympics scandal may continue for months, as more than 50 companies were sponsors.

Kadokawa, the son of the publishing company’s founder, said in a statement carried on Japanese media that he would quit as chairman.

“I feel I must take responsibility. Kadokawa is facing a serious challenge, and a new leadership is needed so it can be overcome,” he said.

Several other officials at the companies accused of bribery have been arrested, including two other Kadokawa employees.

Tokyo-based Kadokawa Group, which also makes films and games, said it takes the charges seriously.

“We deeply and repeatedly apologise to our readers, users, writers and creators, shareholders and investors and all others who may have been affected,” the company said in a statement.

Prosecutors say Takahashi acted in ways to favour the companies with business benefits related to the Olympics in return for the bribes.

The official price tag for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics was 13 billion US dollars (£11.6 billion), mostly public money. The Games were postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More in this section

Man goes on trial accused of rape in Australian Parliament House Man goes on trial accused of rape in Australian Parliament House
Four women to run world’s most remote post office in Antarctica Four women to run world’s most remote post office in Antarctica
Indonesia Soccer Deaths Indonesia police chief and nine senior officers removed over football disaster
OlympicsPlace: International
<p>Links between Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and prominent associates including Donald Trump and Britain's Prince Andrew have stoked press speculation ever since.</p>

‘She say anything about me?’: Trump raised Ghislaine Maxwell link with aides

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 1, 2022

  • 12
  • 22
  • 28
  • 29
  • 36
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.219 s