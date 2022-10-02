Two men charged with alleged assault on heckler at Queen’s coffin procession

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault on a man who “heckled” Prince Andrew during Queen Elizabeth's coffin procession in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at around 2.50pm on Monday September 12 when the late monarch’s four children followed the hearse from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

A 22-year-old appeared to heckle Prince Andrew as he walked behind his mother’s coffin and the two men, both aged 34, allegedly pulled him to the ground.

Previously, the 22-year-old man was charged with breach of the peace over the incident.

The man was released by police on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

The Duke of York (Martin Meissner/PA)

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday September 12.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Two men, both aged 34, have been arrested and charged in connection with assault following an incident on the Royal Mile around 2.50 pm on Monday September 12 2022.

“A report will be sent for the consideration of the Procurator Fiscal.”