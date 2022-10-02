Swiss police fire rubber bullets to disperse anti-Iranian protests

Sun, 02 Oct, 2022 - 11:09
Associated Press reporters

Swiss police used rubber bullets to disperse protesters in front of the Iranian Embassy in Bern after two men climbed over the compound’s fence and pulled down the Iranian flag in the yard.

Police said nobody was injured in the incident late on Saturday and that the “large crowd” of demonstrators was dispersed after the use of rubber bullets.

The two protesters who entered the embassy’s premises were detained, according to officers in the Swiss capital.

Protesters demonstrate against the Iranian regime in front of the Iranian Embassy in Bern, Switzerland (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone/AP)

Police said they used rubber bullets after several other protesters at the unauthorised demonstration tried to follow the two men who had first entered the embassy’s yard and also attempted to access the premises.

It was not immediately clear if more protesters were detained.

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks in protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the morality police in the capital, Tehran, for allegedly wearing her mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely.

Outside Iran, thousands of protesters have also staged demonstrations in European countries and elsewhere over Ms Amini’s death. They have also expressed anger over the treatment of women and wider repression in the Islamic Republic.

More in this section

Ukraine presses counter-offensive after Russian setback Ukraine presses counter-offensive after Russian setback
What was behind the deadly Indonesian football match stampede? What was behind the deadly Indonesian football match stampede?
Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg Liz Truss admits mistakes over mini-budget but stands by tax-cutting package
IranPlace: International
Latvia Election

Latvian premier’s party comes out on top in general election

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 1, 2022

  • 12
  • 22
  • 28
  • 29
  • 36
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.197 s