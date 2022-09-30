US hits Russia with sanctions over ‘phony’ annexing of Ukrainian regions

The US Treasury Department named hundreds of members of Russia's legislature, leaders of the country's financial and military infrastructure and suppliers for sanctions designations
Joe Biden (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 15:44
Associated Press reporters

President Joe Biden has accused Russia of showing “contempt for peaceful nations everywhere” with a “phony” claim of annexation of Ukrainian territory, as the US announced a new round of sanctions.

Washington sanctioned more than 1,000 people and firms connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including its Central Bank governor and families of National Security Council members, after President Vladimir Putin signed treaties absorbing occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia, in defiance of international law.

The US Treasury Department named hundreds of members of Russia’s legislature, leaders of the country’s financial and military infrastructure and suppliers for sanctions designations.

The Commerce Department added 57 companies to its list of export control violators, and the State Department added more than 900 people to its visa restriction list.

“We will not stand by as Putin fraudulently attempts to annex parts of Ukraine,” said Treasury secretary Janet Yellen.

“The Treasury Department and US government are taking sweeping action today to further weaken Russia’s already degraded military industrial complex and undermine its ability to wage its illegal war.”

Ukraine accelerates Nato membership bid after Russia annexes regions

Russiasanctions#UkrainePlace: International
