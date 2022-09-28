US unveils $1.1 billion Ukraine arms package

The Pentagon's announcement kicks off a contracting process to procure the weapons which could be delivered in between 6 and 24 months
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, at the Ronald Reagan Building, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 21:46
Mike Stone

The United States unveiled a $1.1 billion arms package for Ukraine's battle with Russia that includes 18 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher systems, accompanying munitions, various types of counter drone systems and radar systems, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.

The Pentagon's announcement kicks off a contracting process to procure the weapons which could be delivered in between 6 and 24 months, a senior defense officials told reporters on a conference call.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the United Nations Security Council by video, Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022, at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) appropriated by the U.S. Congress will be used to allow the Biden administration to procure weapons from industry rather than from existing U.S. weapons stocks.

Among the package are some 150 vehicles, 40 trucks and 80 trailers to transport heavy equipment, 2 radars to track unmanned aerial systems, 20 multi-mission radars tactical secure communications and surveillance systems as well as body armor training maintenance and spares.

This announcement marks $16.2 billion worth of U.S. security assistance since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

