Hurricane Ian makes landfall in south-west Florida as Category 4 storm

The eye of Hurricane Ian approaching the south-west coast of Florida (NOAA via AP)
Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 20:25
Richard Halifax

Hurricane Ian has made landfall in south-west Florida, near Cayo Costa, as a massive Category 4 storm.

About 2.5 million people had been ordered to evacuate south-west Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150mph.

The storm is heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds.

Before making its way through the Gulf of Mexico to Florida, Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane on Tuesday, killing two people and bringing down the country’s electrical grid.

Place: International
