Hurricane Ian makes landfall in south-west Florida as Category 4 storm

Hurricane Ian has made landfall in south-west Florida, near Cayo Costa, as a massive Category 4 storm.

About 2.5 million people had been ordered to evacuate south-west Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150mph.

OFFICIAL LANDFALL with Hurricane Ian (as a strong Cat. 4 system). pic.twitter.com/QtHQ4JvMHO — 7 Weather (@7Weather) September 28, 2022

The storm is heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds.

Before making its way through the Gulf of Mexico to Florida, Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane on Tuesday, killing two people and bringing down the country’s electrical grid.