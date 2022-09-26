Russia school shooting: five children among nine dead

Interior ministry says gunman killed himself after shooting in Izhevsk in Udmurtia region
An aerial view of the Russian city of Izhevsk. Photograph: Alexey Malgavko/Reuters

Mon, 26 Sep, 2022 - 10:32
Reuters in Moscow

A gunman has killed nine people including five children at a school in Russia before killing himself.

The motive for the shooting in Izhevsk, capital of the Udmurtia region about 600 miles east of Moscow, was unclear.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes, said the gunman was wearing a balaclava and a black T-shirt with Nazi symbols. It said his identity had not yet been established.

The committee said the other victims were two teachers and two security guards. Information was still being gathered on the number of people wounded.

Russia has experienced several school shootings in recent years. In May 2021, a teenage gunman killed seven children and two adults in the city of Kazan. 

In April 2022, an armed man killed two children and a teacher at a kindergarten in the central Ulyanovsk region before killing himself.

