One dead as 6.8-magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico
A huge boulder sits on a road, a day after an earthquake near Chinicuila, Michoacan state, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico’s central Pacific coast on Monday, centered 37 kilometers (23 miles) southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states and at a depth of 15.1 kilometers (9.4 miles). (AP Photo/Armando Solis)
Thu, 22 Sep, 2022 - 09:31
Associated Press reporters

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has struck Mexico, causing buildings to sway and leaving at least one person dead in the capital.

The quake struck shortly after 1am, three days after a 7.6-magnitude tremor shook western and central Mexico, killing two people.

The US Geological Survey said Thursday’s earthquake, like Monday’s, was centred in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast.

The epicentre was about 29 miles south-south-west of Aguililla, at a depth of about 15 miles.

Michoacan’s government said the quake was felt throughout the state. It reported damage to a building in the city of Uruapan and some landslides on the road that connects Michoacan and Guerrero with the coast.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said it was an aftershock from Monday’s quake and was also felt in the states of Colima, Jalisco and Guerrero.

Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said one woman died in a central neighbourhood when she fell down the stairs of her home.

People gather outside after another earthquake was felt in Mexico City (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)

Residents were huddled in streets as seismic alarms blared.

Monday’s more powerful tremor was the third major earthquake to strike on September 19, after 1985 and 2017.

The 2017 and 2022 events came shortly after the annual earthquake drill conducted every September 19 to commemorate the devastating 1985 tremor that killed 9,500 people.

EarthquakePlace: International
This image made from a video, shows rescuers in shallow waters with whales near Strahan, Australia Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. A day after 230 whales were found stranded on the wild and remote west coast of Australia’s island state of Tasmania, only 35 were still alive despite rescue efforts that were to continue Thursday. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)

32 pilot whales rescued out of 230 stranded on Australian coast

READ NOW

