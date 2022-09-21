UK and US join Pacific allies in Fijian military exercise

A military exercise in Fiji involving the UK, US, Australia and New Zealand ends this week as the traditional allies counter China’s growing influence in the region.

The 11-day Exercise Cartwheel in Fiji began on September 12 and ends on Friday, the US Embassy in the Fijian capital Suva said.

US Navy commander Victor Lange said the name of the exercise originated from Operation Cartwheel during the Second World War, in which the US fought alongside the militaries of Australia, New Zealand and Fiji – then a British colony – to neutralise the Japanese base at Rabaul in Papua New Guinea.

The United States has promised greater engagement with the South Pacific after China and the Solomon Islands signed a bilateral security treaty in May that has raised fears of a Chinese naval base being established in the region.

US army infantryman demonstrates how to cross a single rope bridge method during Exercise Cartwheel in Nadi, Fiji (US Navy via AP)

US vice president Kamala Harris told a South Pacific leaders’ summit in Suva in July that the United States would open new embassies in Tonga and Kiribati.

She also flagged a tripling of US funding for fisheries assistance to 60 million dollars (£52 million).

Australia’s new government, elected in May, is also taking steps to increase its engagement with its island neighbours.

The government plans to establish an Australia-Pacific defence school to train neighbouring armies in response to China’s potential military presence on the Solomon Islands.

Australians were reminded on Tuesday of when the Second World War came to their shores when drivers found what appeared to be an unexploded bomb off the coast of the northern city of Darwin.

Darwin became the first target of Japanese bombers on the Australian mainland in a devastating air raid on February 19 1942.

An 820ft exclusion zone has been established in Darwin Harbour until the defence department removes the suspected bomb, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.