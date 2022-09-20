Nations ‘gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction’, warns UN chief

UN chief Antonio Guterres has told world leaders that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and are not ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet.

Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly’s annual top-level meeting, the secretary general pointed to the war in Ukraine, multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the dire financial situation of developing countries, and recent reversals of progress on such UN goals as ending extreme poverty and providing quality education for all children.