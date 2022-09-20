Separatist leaders in Donetsk and Luhansk to hold votes to join Russia

Separatist leaders in Donetsk and Luhansk to hold votes to join Russia
Ukrainian servicemen drive atop a self-propelled artillery vehicle in the recently retaken area of Dolyna, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 13:28
Jon Gambrell, Associated Press

The separatist leaders of the Russian-controlled areas of Luhansk and Donetsk in Ukraine have said they are planning to hold votes for the territories to become part of Russia.

The announcements of referendums starting on Friday came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said they were needed.

Former president Dmitry Medvedev said that folding Luhansk and Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine, into Russia itself would make their redrawn frontiers “irreversible” and enable Moscow to use “any means” to defend them.

Such votes would almost certainly go Moscow’s way but would not be recognised by western governments.

The votes could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the conflict as Ukrainian forces battle with growing success to take back captured territory.

More in this section

Trump FBI Donald Trump’s legal team baulks at judge’s document declassification questions
Israel Palestinians One man killed as Palestinian forces and residents clash in West Bank
Uzbekistan Russia Summit Vladimir Putin blasts US attempts to ‘preserve global domination’
RussiaPlace: International
(AP)

UN calls for probe into death of Iranian woman held by morality police

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 17, 2022

  • 4
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 44
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.216 s