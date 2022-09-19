Former US president Barack Obama pays tribute to ‘beloved’ Queen Elizabeth II

Former US president Barack Obama pays tribute to ‘beloved’ Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth and former US President Barack Obama at a Buckingham Palace State Banquet in 2011 (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 15:34
Margaret Davis, PA

Former US president Barack Obama has paid tribute to the “extraordinary generosity” shown by the late Queen Elizabeth II to his family.

In a video tribute posted on Twitter, he described how when he first met the monarch he was struck by her similarity to one of his relatives.

He said: “The first time that I met the queen was visiting London. She reminded me very much of my grandmother – which surprised me.

“Not just in appearance but also in manner. Very gracious, but also no nonsense.

“Wry sense of humour, she could not have been more kind or thoughtful to me and Michelle.”

Later, Mrs Obama and the couple’s two daughters travelled back to the UK and were invited back to Buckingham Palace for tea and to ride around the grounds in the queen’s golden carriage.

“It was the sort of generosity and consideration that left a mark in my daughters’ lives that’s still there,” he said.

Mr Obama went on: “The queen was an excellent listener, she had a genuine curiosity, although she was impatient to get to the point.”

He also remembered an occasion when she wore a brooch that Mrs Obama had given her to a dinner at the US embassy in 2011.

“It was an example of the subtle thoughtfulness that she consistently displayed not just to us, but to everybody who she interacted with,” he said.

“The combination of a sense of duty and a clear understanding of her role as a symbol for a nation and as the carrier of a certain set of values combined with a very human quality of kindness and consideration, I think that’s what made her so beloved not just in Great Britain but around the world.”

More in this section

Volkswagen sets Porsche IPO at up to €9.4bn Volkswagen sets Porsche IPO at up to €9.4bn
Family of American says he was freed by Taliban in swap Family of American says he was freed by Taliban in swap
Puerto Rico Tropical Weather Hurricane Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico
queenObamaPlace: UK
Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan, center, addresses his party supporters during a rally in Peshawar, Pakistan on September 6, 2022 (Mohammad Sajjad/AP/PA)

Court orders charges against ex-Pakistani PM Khan to be dropped

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 17, 2022

  • 4
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 44
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.266 s