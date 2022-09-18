Joe Biden attends Westminster Hall to pay respects to Queen

Joe Biden attends Westminster Hall to pay respects to Queen
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sun, 18 Sep, 2022 - 17:25
Amy Gibbons, PA Political Correspondent

US President Joe Biden has visited Westminster Hall to pay his respects to the Queen.

Mr Biden arrived with his wife Jill at the lying in state shortly before 5pm on Sunday, ahead of his attendance at Monday’s funeral.

They were joined by the US ambassador to the UK, Jane Hartley.

Joe Biden views the coffin (Jacob King/PA)

Large crowds were gathered behind barricades near Buckingham Palace and Parliament Square Garden ready to take photos of the motorcade.

Some children were sitting on their parents’ shoulders trying to get a view.

Security was tight and road crossings were closed ahead of the visit as rumours spread through the crowd about the imminent arrival of the president and his entourage.

Mr and Mrs Biden were greeted at Westminster Hall by Black Rod Sarah Clarke.

(PA Graphics)

Air Force One touched down at Stansted Airport just before 10pm on Saturday evening.

The president had been due to meet Prime Minister Liz Truss on Sunday, but the talks were cancelled on Saturday.

A “full bilateral meeting” was scheduled for Wednesday when the leaders are set to be in New York for the UN General Assembly.

More in this section

Puerto Rico Tropical Weather Tropical storm becomes hurricane as it heads for Puerto Rico
Colorado Plane Collision Three dead as two small planes collide in mid-air near Denver
Russia Singer Popular Russian singer asks to be named ‘foreign agent’
queenBiden#Queen Elizabeth IIPlace: UKPlace: London
(Jonathan Hordle Media Assignments/PA)

Joe Biden says ‘world is better’ thanks to Queen after visiting lying in state

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 17, 2022

  • 4
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 44
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.221 s