Munich’s Oktoberfest opens after two-year hiatus

Munich’s Oktoberfest opens after two-year hiatus
Young people reach out for free beer in one of the beer tents on the opening day (AP)
Sat, 17 Sep, 2022 - 12:56
AP Reporters

The beer is flowing at Munich’s world-famous Oktoberfest for the first time since 2019.

With three knocks of a hammer and the traditional cry of “O’zapft is” — “It’s tapped” — Mayor Dieter Reiter inserted the tap in the first keg at noon on Saturday (11am BST), officially opening the festivities after a two-year break forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oktoberfest has typically drawn about six million visitors every year to packed festival grounds in Bavaria’s capital.

Early revellers at the site (AP)

The event did not take place in 2020 and 2021 as authorities grappled with the unpredictable development of Covid-19 infections and restrictions.

Those worries were put aside this year as the city announced in late April that Oktoberfest would go ahead, and Mr Reiter said on Saturday that “it was a good decision”.

“I’m glad that we can finally celebrate together,” Bavarian governor Markus Soeder said at the opening ceremony.

“There are many who say: ‘Can we, can we not? Is it appropriate now?’ I just want to say one thing: We have two or three difficult years behind us, no-one knows exactly what this winter will be like, and we need joie de vivre and strength.”

Oktoberfest is back in Germany after two years of pandemic cancellation (AP)

Three hours before Reiter tapped the first keg, revellers rushed to secure seats in the huge beer tents as the gates to the festival opened.

They will need significantly deeper pockets than at the last Oktoberfest, with brewers and visitors facing pressure from inflation.

A two-pint mug of beer costs between 12.60 and 13.80 euro (£11 £12) this year, which is an increase of about 15% compared with 2019, according to the festival’s official homepage.

A waiter at his work in Munich (AP)

This year’s Oktoberfest, the 187th edition of the event, runs until October 3.

Mr Soeder told the daily Muenchner Merkur newspaper that the number of coronavirus infections would probably rise following the Oktoberfest, but “at the same time, thankfully, we aren’t measuring an undue strain on hospitals anywhere”.

“That speaks for us being in new phase of corona,” he said, adding that authorities would try to protect vulnerable people, but not prevent celebrations.

More in this section

Queen Elizabeth II death Chinese vice president to represent Xi Jinping at Queen’s funeral
Mother charged with drowning three children at US beach Mother charged with drowning three children at US beach
EasyJet flight programme EasyJet to launch dating app for passengers to find love in the sky
oktoberfestPlace: International
Young people reach out for free beer in one of the beer tents on the opening day of the 187th Oktoberfest festival in Munich, Germany (AP)

In Pictures: Beer flowing as Oktoberfest returns for first time since 2019

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

  • 2
  • 14
  • 24
  • 30
  • 38
  • 44
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.215 s