Flights ‘severely disrupted’ by French air traffic control strike
Travellers wait by empty check-in desks at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris (Francois Mori/AP)
Fri, 16 Sep, 2022 - 09:44
Associated Press Reporter

Many domestic and some international flights have been cancelled in France as air traffic controllers staged a national strike over pay and recruitment.

French civil aviation authority DGAC warned that domestic traffic would be “severely disrupted” with many flights cancelled and others facing long delays.

Travellers have been advised to postpone their trips if possible.

A board displays cancelled flights at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport (Francois Mori/AP)

Air France said it has cancelled 55% of its short and medium-haul flights and 10% of its long-haul flights.

The company said it could not rule out further delays and last-minute cancellations.

Other companies operating in France, including Ryanair, EasyJet and Volotea, have also cancelled flights.

France’s main union of air traffic controllers, the SNCTA, called the one-day strike to demand higher pay amid soaring inflation and to call for more staff to be hired in the coming years.

