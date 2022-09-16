Queen consort has been performing royal duties ‘with broken toe’

Queen consort has been performing royal duties ‘with broken toe’
The Queen Consort has reportedly been nursing a broken toe throughout her execution of duties at the King’s side (Daniel Leal/PA)
Fri, 16 Sep, 2022 - 00:50
PA Reporters

The queen consort has reportedly been nursing a broken toe throughout her execution of duties at the king’s side.

Camilla suffered the injury prior to the queen’s death and has been in “quite a lot of pain”, according to The Daily Telegraph.

A source told the newspaper she has just been “getting on” with the job of supporting the king during an emotionally and physically gruelling week.

Camilla followed the bearer party carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall on Wednesday (Jacob King/PA)

“It is unfortunate timing to say the least but she’s been an absolute trouper,” the source reportedly told the Tele.

The PA news agency approached the king’s spokesman for comment on his wife’s condition and was told: “We won’t comment on medical conditions.”

It comes as the royal couple are due to visit Wales on Friday – the king’s first visit since he ascended to the throne.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort leave after the service and procession for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Christopher Furlong/PA)

The king and Camilla will attend a service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral before receiving condolences at the Welsh parliament, the Senedd.

He will later hold a private audience with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford and the presiding officer at Cardiff Castle, although a protest against the monarchy is expected outside.

Charles will then attend a reception hosted by the Welsh Government, before returning to Buckingham Palace in the evening to host faith leaders in the Bow Room.

More in this section

Trump FBI New York judge named as arbiter in Donald Trump records investigation
Gap Yeezy Kanye West to end contract with Gap after two years
Russia Ukraine War Ukraine’s president: Mass grave found near recaptured city
queenCamillaPlace: UK
Uber has reportedly suffered a security breach (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Uber turns to US law enforcement ‘after hacker breaches network’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

  • 2
  • 14
  • 24
  • 30
  • 38
  • 44
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.225 s