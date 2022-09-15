Harry set to wear army uniform as Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren hold vigil at coffin

(David Cheskin/PA)

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 21:56
Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent

Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren are expected to honour her memory by holding a vigil at her coffin – with Harry wearing his military uniform.

Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, had been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourned as he is no longer a working royal.

Despite being a former British Army officer he has been in civilian dress for official events, including walking behind his grandmother’s coffin on Wednesday when it was carried to Westminster Hall to lie in state.

Harry, Meghan, Kate and William follow the coffin into Westminster Hall (Jacob King/PA)

But the Daily Mirror said Buckingham Palace officials have had a change of heart, with a source saying “common sense has prevailed”.

Harry will reportedly join his brother William and cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall in mounting a vigil around the queen’s coffin on Saturday.

An exception has been made for the disgraced Duke of York, Andrew, who is no longer a working royal but will wear his military uniform as a “special mark of respect” for the queen when he stands guard around her coffin during a vigil with his siblings on Friday evening.

(PA Graphics)

On Monday, Harry wrote of his special memories of his grandmother attending his passing-out parade in 2006 when he became an officer in the British Army.

He told of his “first meeting” with his grandmother as “my Commander-in-Chief”, and is believed to have been referring to the occasion when she made him grin and blush when she reviewed the cadets.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

