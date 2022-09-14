WHO raises concerns over health workforce challenges across Europe

There is a “workforce crisis” across European health systems, experts have warned.

The European branch of the World Health Organization (WHO) said that tackling workforce issues was “absolutely critical” and problems within the sector are a “ticking time bomb”.

It comes as the WHO launched a report examining workforce issues across its European region – which includes European and some central Asian countries – which found health worker availability varies five-fold between countries.

The report details European averages, and each country is able to examine its own position compared with other countries.

Findings from the report include:

– Across Europe there are, on average, 37 doctors for every 10,000 people.

– In Europe there are an average of seven dentists for every 10,000 people..

– There are an average of eight physios for every 10,000 people in Europe.

– On average, there are 80 nurses per every 10,000 people in Europe.

– The report raises concerns about the number of healthcare workers who are nearing retirement age.

“Tackling the health and care workforce crisis is absolutely critical,” said Dr Hans Kluge, the WHO’s regional director for Europe.

He told the WHO’s Regional Committee for Europe in Tel Aviv, Israel, that workforce gaps were a “ticking time bomb”.

“Our health and care workforce were already challenged before Covid-19: personnel shortages; insufficient recruitment and retention; migration of qualified workers; unattractive working conditions; a lack of professional development opportunities.

“The pandemic only made things worse.

“If not addressed urgently, this could spell disaster. We absolutely need an optimal health and care workforce in place, on all fronts.”