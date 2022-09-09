Judge dismisses Donald Trump’s Russia probe suit against Hillary Clinton and FBI

A federal judge has dismissed Donald Trump’s lawsuit against 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and former top FBI officials, rejecting the former US president’s claims that they and others acted in concert to concoct the Russia investigation that shadowed much of his administration.

US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks said in a sharply worded ruling on Thursday in Florida that Mr Trump’s lawsuit, filed in March, contained “glaring structural deficiencies” and that many of the “characterisations of events are implausible”.