Charles: Death of beloved mother is a moment of great sadness

Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 19:07
Charles, who became Britain's king on the death of his mother has released a statement following the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

Speaking from Balmoral, where the family have gathered, said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted by the knowledge of the deep respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."

