Philippines set to scrap compulsory mask wearing outdoors

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr has approved a recommendation to end the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors across the country – more than two years after it was imposed at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, top officials said.

The Philippines and Myanmar are the last countries in south-east Asia still requiring the compulsory wearing of masks outdoors, interior secretary Benhur Abalos said, adding the change in the country’s masking policy will take effect after Mr Marcos Jnr issues an executive order.