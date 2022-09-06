Lufthansa pilots plan two-day strike over pay

Lufthansa pilots plan two-day strike over pay
Pilots at German carrier Lufthansa will stage a two-day strike from Wednesday unless the company makes a ‘serious’ offer in talks over pay, a union has said.(Michael Probst/AP)
Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 08:21
Associated Press reporters

Pilots at German carrier Lufthansa will stage a two-day strike from Wednesday unless the company makes a “serious” offer in talks over pay, a union has said.

It would be the second strike in a week after pilots staged a walkout on Friday which led to hundreds of flights being cancelled.

A strike by Lufthansa pilots last Friday led to hundreds of flights being cancelled (Michael Probst/AP)

The Vereinigung Cockpit union has called for a 5.5% pay rise for its members this year and an inflation-busting 8.2% increase in 2023. Pilots are also seeking a new pay and holiday structure.

The airline said those measures would increase its staffing costs by about 40%, or around 900 million euros (£776.4 million) over two years. It has instead offered a one-off increase of 900 euros (£776), amounting to a 5% increase for senior pilots and an 18% increase for those starting the profession.

Strong unions have traditionally ensured good conditions for workers in Germany, using strikes to press their demands in labour disputes.

More in this section

Liz Truss becomes PM 'This is it, folks': Boris Johnson makes final speech as British prime minister
Death toll from south-western China earthquake rises to 65 Death toll from south-western China earthquake rises to 65
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a bilateral meeting with the North Korean Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Peopl US: Russia is buying millions of rockets from North Korea to use in Ukraine
LufthansaPlace: International
People look at the demolished house of Palestinian gunman Raed Hazem, who carried out a deadly attack in Tel Aviv in April, after it was destroyed by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Jenin (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank firefight

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 3, 2022

  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 16
  • 36
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices