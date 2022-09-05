Liz Truss wins leadership battle to become new British prime minister

Liz Truss has emerged victorious in the Tory leadership battle and will become the next British prime minister.

Ms Truss beat out Rishi Sunak to be named as Boris Johnson's successor following his resignation in July.

She won by a significant margin, but the 57% victory over Mr Sunak’s 43% was slimmer than in other recent contests.

Ms Truss said it was an honour to be announced as the winner of the Tory leadership contest after a “hard-fought campaign”.

She used her victory speech to indicate she would not be triggering an early general election, instead pledging to secure “a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024”.

Ms Truss thanked her “friend” Boris Johnson saying: “Boris, you got Brexit done, you crushed Jeremy Corbyn, you rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You were admired from Kyiv to Carlisle."

She promised a “bold plan” to cut taxes and grow the economy and “deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply”.

The British foreign secretary had been the frontrunner for the majority of the race.

Both candidates spent the last several weeks traversing the country and taking part in hustings in a bid to win over the 200,000 party members charged with choosing the next Conservative leader.

Ms Truss is now the third Conservative prime minister since 2016, when David Cameron quit after losing the Brexit vote, and will oversee a party that remains bitterly divided about the legacy of Mr Johnson and its future direction.

It is expected that Ms Truss will be spending the rest of the day finalising their choices for Cabinet and wider ministerial roles and writing their first prime ministerial speech.

Both candidates have spent the last several weeks traversing the country and taking part in hustings in a bid to win over the 200,000 party members charged with choosing the next Conservative leader.

Both Ms Truss and Mr Johnson will go to Balmoral, rather than Buckingham Palace, for the appointment of the new prime minister on Tuesday, in a break from tradition.

Described by allies as likely to be a “very sad” occasion for the outgoing prime minister, Britain's Queen Elizabeth will receive Mr Johnson on Tuesday at her Aberdeenshire home, where he will formally tender his resignation.

This will be followed by an audience with the new Tory leader, where she will be invited to form a government.

The cost of living crisis is expected to be at the top of the agenda for the new prime minister and Ireland will be watching closely to see how the issue of the Northern Ireland Protocol will be handled.

In a message to the incoming British prime minister this morning, the European Commission said they would be expected to honour the Protocol in full.

Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said Brussels’ position on the protocol had not changed “one iota”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer has said he will not miss outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he leaves office on Tuesday. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Speaking in Brussels he said: “We are always looking for new beginnings. Obviously, anything that can help move forward in our relationship with the United Kingdom will be very welcome.

“As to what we expect it is very clear, it has not changed one iota: We expect the full implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, the Trade and Co-operation Agreement we have signed and, of course, the Irish and Northern Irish Protocol.”

Meanwhile, Labour leader Keir Starmer has said Ms Truss is “not on the side of working people”.

Giving his reaction to the result, he told journalists: “We’ve heard far more from the latest prime minister about cuts to corporation tax over the summer than we have about the cost of living crisis, the single most important thing that’s bearing down on so many millions of households.

“That shows not only that she’s out of touch, but she’s not on the side of working people. So she needs to deal with the cost of living crisis, she needs to deal with the fact the NHS is on its knees, and she needs to deal with the collapse of law and order.

There can be no justification for not freezing energy prices. There’s a political consensus that needs to happen.

"She needs to ask the question how she’s going to pay for that. Labour made it clear, it needs to be a windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

“So, she needs to show that she actually understands and can meet the challenges that are there after 12 years of failure of this Tory government.”

Mr Starmer also said he will not miss outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he leaves office on Tuesday.

Questioned if he would miss Mr Johnson, he said: “No, I think it’s good that Boris Johnson has gone. It’s good for the country and he should stay gone.”

There is “no fixed time” for the announcement of Boris Johnson’s resignation honours, Downing Street has said.

Mr Johnson's official spokesman said: “It will be a matter for the new Government essentially on the timings, but there’s no fixed time for them at the moment.”