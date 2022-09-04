Ukrainian firefighters rescue kitten from burning building

Ukrainian firefighters rescue kitten from burning building
The kitten was rescued from a burning building in Kharkiv (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/AP)
Sun, 04 Sep, 2022 - 21:23
Associated Press

Ukrainian firefighters known for rescuing people from buildings hit by shelling in more than six months of war turned their attention at the weekend to a furry victim – a grey and white kitten.

The rescuers  battled raging flames and smoke to pull the kitten out from under a metal chair in the rubble of a large wooden hotel-restaurant complex hit by a rocket in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, the country’s emergency services said on Sunday.

A firefighter holds the kitten after rescuing it from a burning building in Kharkiv (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/AP)

Video showed the firefighters petting and cuddling the kitten as they carried it to safety.

“We found a beauty,” one of the firefighters said, as the kitten wriggled around in a colleague’s arms.

Ukraine’s emergency services said the kitten’s paw needed medical attention.

“Heroes of our time,” the emergency services proclaimed of the firefighters.

“They protect, work, save, treat … and we wish the cat a speedy recovery.”

More in this section

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death Two men arrested in connection with Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder in Liverpool
Russia Ukraine War Port shelled as Russia targets Ukrainian cities
Germany Politics German leaders plan more help for consumers to take sting out of rising prices
RussiakittenDigitalPlace: International
A boat is seen on a road in front of a burned vehicle in the Lincoln Heights neighbourhood during the Mill Fire in Weed (Stephen Lam/AP)

Firefighters working to contain large blaze in northern California

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 3, 2022

  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 16
  • 36
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices