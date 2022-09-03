Putin ally warns West of ‘doomsday’ if Russia is pushed towards collapse

Putin ally warns West of ‘doomsday’ if Russia is pushed towards collapse
Dmitry Medvedev is the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council (Ekaterina Shtukina/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP)
Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 12:43
Vladimir Isachenkov, Associated Press

A top Russian official has accused the US and its allies of trying to provoke the country’s break-up and warned that such attempts could lead to doomsday.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, warned the West that an attempt to push Russia towards collapse would amount to a “chess game with death”.

Mr Medvedev, who served as Russia’s president in 2008-2012 when term limits forced Mr Putin to shift into the prime minister’s post, was widely seen by the West as more liberal than his mentor.

In recent months, however, he has made remarks that have sounded much tougher than those issued by the most hawkish Kremlin officials in an apparent attempt to curry favour with Mr Putin.

Dmitry Medvedev made the comments after attending a memorial service for former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev (Ekaterina Shtukina/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP)

After attending Saturday’s farewell ceremony for former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Mr Medvedev published a post on his messaging app channel, referring to the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union and accusing the US and its allies of trying to engineer Russia’s break-up.

He alleged that some in the West would like to “take advantage of the military conflict in Ukraine to push our country to a new twist of disintegration, do everything to paralyse Russia’s state institutions and deprive the country of efficient controls, as happened in 1991”.

He wrote: “Those are the dirty dreams of the Anglo-Saxon perverts, who go to sleep with a secret thought about the break-up of our state, thinking about how to shred us into pieces, cut us into small bits.

“Such attempts are very dangerous and mustn’t be underestimated. Those dreamers ignore a simple axiom: a forceful disintegration of a nuclear power is always a chess game with death, in which it’s known precisely when the check and mate comes: doomsday for mankind.”

Mr Medvedev concluded by saying that Russia’s nuclear arsenals are “the best guarantee of safeguarding the Great Russia”.

More in this section

Rescued dolphins swim free from rehabilitation centre in Indonesia Rescued dolphins swim free from rehabilitation centre in Indonesia
California Wildfires Thousands flee as wildfire rages through northern California
Nuclear inspectors face volatile mission inside Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia plant Nuclear inspectors face volatile mission inside Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia plant
RussiaMedvedevPlace: International
People stand by the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev at the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Thousands queue to pay tribute in farewell ceremony for Mikhail Gorbachev

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

  • 10
  • 25
  • 27
  • 34
  • 36
  • 38
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices