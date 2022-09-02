Russia’s Gazprom to halt gas to Europe via key pipeline

Russia’s Gazprom to halt gas to Europe via key pipeline
Russian construction worker in Portovaya Bay Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 18:13
Associated Press

Russian energy giant Gazprom on Friday raised the possibility of a prolonged halt of natural gas supply through a key pipeline to Germany, citing the need for urgent maintenance work.

The Russian state-run energy company said in a social media post that it had identified “malfunctions” of a key turbine along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which carries natural gas from western Russia to Germany.

Lakhta Centre, the headquarters of Gazprom in St Petersburg, Russia (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

It said the pipeline will not work unless these are eliminated.

Early on Wednesday, Gazprom completely halted the flow of gas through Nord Stream 1, in line with an earlier announcement, adding that the stoppage would last for three days.

The company said work was necessary on the only remaining functioning turbine at the Portovaya compressor station at the Russian end of the pipeline, but German officials cast doubt on that explanation.

More in this section

Argentinian authorities investigate man who tried to kill vice president Argentinian authorities investigate man who tried to kill vice president
Trump FBI Empty folders among items found in FBI search of Donald Trump’s home
Russia Ukraine Developments Fighting continues near Ukrainian nuclear plant despite experts voicing fears
RussiagasDigitalPlace: International
The Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship (Marcos Moreno/AP)

Fuel still leaking from stricken ship, Gibraltar says

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

  • 10
  • 25
  • 27
  • 34
  • 36
  • 38
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices