Empty folders among items found in FBI search of Donald Trump’s home

The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago during the search on August 8
Former US president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida (Steve Helber/AP)
Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 15:55
Eric Tucker, Associated Press

FBI agents who searched former US president Donald Trump’s Florida home last month found empty folders marked with classified banners, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public by the Justice Department.

The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago during the search on August 8.

It shows the extent to which newspapers, magazines and other items were commingled among documents that investigators say were marked as classified, including at the top-secret level.

