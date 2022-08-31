Russia temporarily stops gas flow through Nord Stream 1

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline has been shut down due to maintenance (AP)
Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 07:58
AP Reporters

Russia’s Gazprom has stopped the flow of natural gas through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe, a temporary move it had announced in advance.

The Russian state-controlled energy giant said earlier this month that it would the cut the flow of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline until Saturday in a three-day pause for routine maintenance at the Portovaya compressor station.

The head of Germany’s Federal Network Agency, Klaus Mueller, said that the maintenance work is technically incomprehensible and he considers it a way of punishing Germany for siding with Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

A painting showing the Nord Stream pipelines is displayed on a container near the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline in Lubmin

Gazprom has repeatedly reduced the flow of gas through Nord Stream 1 claiming technical issues such as equipment repairs.

German officials called these cuts a political move to sow uncertainty and push up prices amid the war in Ukraine.

Russia has also reduced the flow of gas to other European countries which have sided with Ukraine in the war. The country has recently accounted for about a third of Germany’s gas supplies.

The German government said last week that the drop in gas flows confirmed that Germany cannot rely on Russian deliveries, and announced it would step up its gas storage requirements and take further measures to conserve supplies.

A team of IAEA experts and inspectors leave the capital Kyiv (AP)

UN monitors head to troubled Ukrainian nuclear plant

