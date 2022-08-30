Ryan Giggs trial: Jury told majority verdict can now be accepted

Giggs, 48, is accused of controlling or coercive behaviour against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38, during their relationship. He denies the allegations.
A majority verdict will now be accepted in the Ryan Giggs trial (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 15:10
PA

A judge has told the jury in the trial of Ryan Giggs she can now accept a majority verdict rather than unanimous.

Giggs, 48, is accused of controlling or coercive behaviour against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38, during their relationship.

He is also said to have deliberately headbutted Ms Greville, injuring her lip, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, and elbowing her sister, Emma, 26, in the jaw.

Giggs denies the allegations.

The jury foreman was asked on Tuesday if they had reached verdicts on each count on which all of them were agreed, to which he responded: “No.” 

Judge Hilary Manley told jurors, who have been deliberating for over 16 hours, it was important they “try to continue” to reach verdicts on which they were all agreed, but added: “I may now accept verdicts on which 10 of you agree.

“Please may you now return to your room and continue your deliberations.”

