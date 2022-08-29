Liz Truss pulls out of interview with BBC’s Nick Robinson

Liz Truss pulls out of interview with BBC’s Nick Robinson

Liz Truss during a hustings event in Norwich North, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 18:11
Sophie Wingate, PA Political Correspondent

Liz Truss has pulled out of an interview with veteran political journalist Nick Robinson which was due to air on Tuesday.

The Tory leadership frontrunner’s team said she could “no longer spare the time” to take part in the one-to-one interview, which was scheduled for 7pm on August 30 on BBC One, BBC News tweeted on Monday.

“We regret that it has not been possible to do an in-depth interview with both candidates despite having reached agreement to do so,” the press team said in a second tweet.

Ms Truss’s rival in the race for No 10, Rishi Sunak, sat down with Robinson earlier this month.

Robinson tweeted: “Was pleased to secure an in-depth interview with @trussliz on BBC1. I am disappointed & frustrated it’s been cancelled.”

Ms Truss had already declined to be interviewed by veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil on Channel 4, while Mr Sunak has faced him.

She did face questions from a GB News audience in Leigh, Greater Manchester, in an hour-long programme earlier in August, something Mr Sunak has avoided.

Ms Truss’s campaign team has been approached for comment on the withdrawal from the BBC One interview.

The candidates will go head-to-head again in the final official hustings of the Tory leadership race on Wednesday.

The ballot of Conservative Party members closes on Friday, with the winner to be announced on September 5.

More in this section

Pakistan Floods Nearly 500,000 people crowd into camps after losing homes in Pakistan floods
Greenland Zombie Ice Sea Level Rise ‘Zombie ice’ from Greenland will raise sea level by 10in, study suggests
Slovenia Strategic Forum EU and German leaders pledge reform to help cut electricity prices
ToriesPlace: UK
Russia Ukraine War

UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 27, 2022

  • 4
  • 15
  • 22
  • 25
  • 35
  • 43
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices