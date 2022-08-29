US Justice Department has reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search

US Justice Department has reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search
Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (Steve Helber/AP)
Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 16:30
Eric Tucker, Associated Press

The US Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former president Donald Trump’s Florida estate this month, according to a court filing.

It has identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information”, according to the filing.

The filing from the department follows a judge’s weekend order indicating that she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team’s request for a special master to review the seized documents and to set aside any that may be covered by claims of legal privilege.

Pages from the affidavit by the FBI in support of obtaining a search warrant for former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate (Jon Elswick/AP)

A hearing is set for Thursday in federal court in Florida.

The Justice Department said in its filing that it would disclose more information later this week.

More in this section

Denmark Germany Offshore Wind Denmark and Germany back Baltic wind hub to offset Russian gas
Iraq Protests Followers of Iraqi Shiite cleric storm government palace
France Aviation Safety Probe Airline pilots suspended after midair brawl in cockpit
TrumpPlace: International
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech at the Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic (Petr David Josek/AP)

German leader outlines vision for bigger and more coherent EU

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 27, 2022

  • 4
  • 15
  • 22
  • 25
  • 35
  • 43
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices