Police arrest second man on suspicion of the murder of Liverpool girl

Merseyside Police said a 33-year-old man, from Dovecot, had also arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.
Police arrest second man on suspicion of the murder of Liverpool girl

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday (Family Handout/PA)

Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 21:43
Isobel Frodsham, PA

Police have arrested a second man on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot dead in her home in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police said a 33-year-old man, from Dovecot, had also arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.

He was arrested by armed officers on Lunsford Road on Friday.

The man has been taken to a police station where he will be questioned by detectives.

It comes after a 36-year-old man, from the Huyton area, was arrested on suspicion of Olivia’s murder, and two counts of attempted murder, after an operation involving armed officers on Thursday.

A spokesman for the force added: “The investigation into Olivia’s tragic murder is ongoing and we still need to build up a strong evidential picture so that we can bring those responsible to justice.

“Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.”

Read More

Liverpool police release footage of moment man arrested on suspicion of nine-year-old's murder

More in this section

Van crashes into Brussels pavement terrace Van crashes into Brussels pavement terrace
Georgia Election Investigation Redacted affidavit related to FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate released
Russia Ukraine War Fears of radiation leak mount near Ukrainian nuclear plant
KnottyAshPlace: UKPlace: North West
<p>Aerial footage shows the arrest by armed police of a 36-year-old Huyton man on suspicion of the murder of nine year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool (Merseyside Police/PA)</p>

Liverpool police release footage of moment man arrested on suspicion of nine-year-old's murder

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

  • 3
  • 12
  • 27
  • 34
  • 37
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices