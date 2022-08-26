Redacted affidavit related to FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate released

Redacted affidavit related to FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate released
Former US president Donald Trump (Mark Humphrey/AP)
Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 17:39
Eric Tucker, Associated Press

The US Justice Department has released a partially blacked-out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former president Donald Trump’s Florida estate earlier this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents.

The document, even in its redacted form, is likely to offer at least some new details about an ongoing criminal investigation that has brought fresh legal peril for Mr Trump just as he lays the groundwork for another presidential run.

An aerial view of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (Steve Helber/AP)

Though Justice Department officials were expected to have removed sensitive details about witnesses, and the scope and direction of the probe, the affidavit may offer the fullest description yet about the events leading up to the August 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Fears of radiation leak mount near Ukrainian nuclear plant
Microsoft Founder-Auction Auction of art from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s estate could raise £842m
Pakistan Floods Pakistan seeks international help for flood victims
TrumpPlace: International
Police cordon off an area in the centre of Brussels after an incident in which a van hit a terrace (Sylvain Plazy/AP)

Van crashes into Brussels pavement terrace

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

  • 3
  • 12
  • 27
  • 34
  • 37
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices