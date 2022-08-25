'Adored by everyone who knew her': Family pay tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Olivia Pratt-Korbel loved dressing up, her family said (Family handout/PA)
Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 19:58
PA Reporter

The family of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel have paid tribute to her in a statement:

“Liv was a unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born. She loved life and all it had to offer.

“Liv loved dressing up and was very particular on how she was dressed, like any other little girl she loved doing her make-up and nails, she was nine going on 19.

“Liv was adored by everyone who knew her and would instantly make friends with anyone and everyone. She was often seen going up and down the street on her new bike she had just got for her birthday.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night (Family handout/PA)

“Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.

“We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life.

“If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is not about being a ‘snitch’ or a ‘grass’, it is about finding out who took our baby away from us. Please do the right thing.

“We as a family are eternally grateful for the help and support we have received from people across the world.

“We are also thankful to Merseyside Police for the outstanding work and to the staff at Alder Hey and Aintree hospitals.”

Now that Olivia’s family have provided this statement to the media, they have asked for privacy to allow them the space to grieve.  Thank you.

We will find you, police warn killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/PA)

