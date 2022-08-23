‘It's quite incredible: James Webb telescope shows new incredible view of Jupiter

The infrared images were artificially colored in blue, white, green, yellow and orange, according to the U.S.-French research team, to make the features stand out
‘It's quite incredible: James Webb telescope shows new incredible view of Jupiter

One of the images captured by the telescope. Picture: NASA via AP

Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 11:31
Marcia Dunn, Associated Press

The world’s newest and biggest space telescope is showing Jupiter as never before, auroras and all.

Scientists released the shots Monday of the solar system’s biggest planet.

The James Webb Space Telescope took the photos in July, capturing unprecedented views of Jupiter’s northern and southern lights, and swirling polar haze. 

Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, a storm big enough to swallow Earth, stands out brightly alongside countless smaller storms.

One wide-field picture is particularly dramatic, showing the faint rings around the planet, as well as two tiny moons against a glittering background of galaxies.

“We’ve never seen Jupiter like this. It’s all quite incredible,” said planetary astronomer Imke de Pater, of the University of California, Berkeley, who helped lead the observations.

“We hadn’t really expected it to be this good, to be honest,” she added in a statement.

The infrared images were artificially colored in blue, white, green, yellow and orange, according to the U.S.-French research team, to make the features stand out.

NASA and the European Space Agency’s $10 billion successor to the Hubble Space Telescope rocketed away at the end of last year and has been observing the cosmos in the infrared since summer. 

Scientists hope to behold the dawn of the universe with Webb, peering all the way back to when the first stars and galaxies were forming 13.7 billion years ago.

The observatory is positioned 1.6 million kilometers from Earth.

- Associated Press

Read More

New space telescope shows Jupiter’s auroras and tiny moons

More in this section

Malaysia Najib Court upholds former Malaysian PM’s corruption conviction
Knotty Ash incident Nine-year-old girl shot dead as ‘devastating’ gun violence rocks Liverpool
Chinese workers dig deep to keep crops watered after drought hits largest lake Chinese workers dig deep to keep crops watered after drought hits largest lake
James Webb telescopeAstronomyScienceJupiterOrganisation: NASA
Philosopher Alexander Dugin (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)

Mourners pay tribute to nationalist killed by Moscow car bombing

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 20, 2022

  • 14
  • 21
  • 24
  • 35
  • 38
  • 41
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices