Indiana’s Republican governor visits Taiwan following Nancy Pelosi trip

Indiana’s Republican governor visits Taiwan following Nancy Pelosi trip
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb speaks during a meeting with Taiwan’s (Taiwan Presidential Office/AP)
Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 06:38
Associated Press reporters

Indiana’s Republican governor began a visit to Taiwan on Monday, following two recent high-profile trips by US politicians that drew China’s ire and Chinese military drills that included firing missiles over the island.

Governor Eric Holcomb arrived on Sunday evening in Taiwan for a four-day visit that will focus on economic exchange particularly semiconductors, according to a statement from his office.

His visit is coming at a particularly tense moment for Taiwan, China and the US, after House speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this month. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and views exchanges with foreign governments as an infringement on its claims.

In response to Ms Pelosi’s visit, China’s military held several days of exercises that included warplanes flying toward the island and warships sailing across the midline of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial buffer between the island and mainland.

China also imposed visa bans and other sanctions on several Taiwanese political figures, though it’s unclear what effect the sanctions would have.

Holcomb will meet with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, along with representatives of the semiconductor industry, and is expected to promote academic and tech cooperation between Taiwan and the state of Indiana.

He is traveling with officials from the state’s economic development council, as well as the dean of engineering at Purdue University. He will visit South Korea next.

More in this section

Pakistan Terrorism charges brought against Pakistan ex-prime minister Imran Khan
Japan Politics Japan PM Fumio Kishida cancels overseas trips after testing positive to Covid-19
Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte - Press Conference - Wembley Stadium Tyson Fury’s cousin stabbed to death in ‘senseless attack’
USPlace: International
The United States and South Korea began their biggest combined military training in years on Monday as they heighten their defence posture against the growing North Korean nuclear threat (Suh Myung-geon/Yonhap/AP)

South Korea and the US begin expanded military drills

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 20, 2022

  • 14
  • 21
  • 24
  • 35
  • 38
  • 41
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices