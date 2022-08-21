Jill Biden to leave isolation after testing negative for Covid-19

Jill Biden to leave isolation after testing negative for Covid-19
US First Lady Jill Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sun, 21 Aug, 2022 - 14:59
Associated Press Reporter

First Lady Jill Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 and will leave South Carolina, where she had isolated since holidaying with President Joe Biden.

She will rejoin her husband at their Delaware beach home on Sunday, her office said.

The White House had announced on Tuesday that the 71-year-old, who like her husband has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, had tested positive for coronavirus.

She first had symptoms on Monday.

The 79-year-old president recovered from a rebound case of the virus on August 7.

Mrs Biden was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and isolated at the Kiawah Island holiday home for five days before receiving negative results from two consecutive Covid-19 tests, spokeswoman Elizabeth Alexander said.

More in this section

Afghanistan Floods Several killed as floods destroy homes in eastern Afghanistan
Blue and White POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS cordon tape at the scene of a crime in the UK Woman dies after being found with gunshot wounds in Liverpool garden
India Landslide Flash flooding leaves 40 dead in northern India
BidenPlace: International
Alina Haupt, an intern-doctor, holds premature baby Veronika (David Goldman/AP)

Ukrainian medics living at hospital on front line to save premature babies

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 20, 2022

  • 14
  • 21
  • 24
  • 35
  • 38
  • 41
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices