Several killed as floods destroy homes in eastern Afghanistan

Several killed as floods destroy homes in eastern Afghanistan
People collect their belongings from their damaged homes after heavy flooding in the Khushi district of Logar province, Afghanistan (Shafiullah Zwak/AP)
Sun, 21 Aug, 2022 - 13:01
Associated Press

Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in eastern Afghanistan has left at least nine people dead, swept away homes and destroyed livestock and agricultural land.

Video footage shows villagers in the Khushi district of Logar province, south of the capital Kabul, cleaning up after the flooding, their damaged homes in disarray.

People clean up their damaged homes after heavy flooding in the Khushi district of Logar province, Afghanistan (Shafiullah Zwak/AP)

Abdullah Mufaker, head of Logar province’s natural disaster management ministry, said it is still unknown how many people have been killed and injured but there have been at least nine fatalities.

Del Agha, a village elder, said the flooding was unprecedented in the history of Khushi.

“It destroyed all the people’s animals, houses and agricultural lands,” he said.

Locals said the flooding was unprecedented for the area (Shafiullah Zwak/AP)

“People are homeless, they have been refuged to the mountains.”

Last week, heavy rains set off flash floods that killed at least 31 people and left dozens missing in northern Afghanistan.

More in this section

India Landslide Flash flooding leaves 40 dead in northern India
Russia Nationalist Killed Daughter of ideologist known as ‘Putin’s brain’ killed in car blast
Somalia Extremist Attack Somali forces end hotel attack which left 20 dead
FloodsPlace: International
Officers were called to a house on Leinster Road in the Old Swan area (Alamy/PA)

Woman dies after being found with gunshot wounds in Liverpool garden

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 20, 2022

  • 14
  • 21
  • 24
  • 35
  • 38
  • 41
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices