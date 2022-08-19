Tube strike causing travel misery across London

Tube strike causing travel misery across London
A strike by London Underground workers is causing travel misery in the capital (Nick Ansell/PA)
Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 08:04
Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

A strike by London Underground workers is disrupting travel across the capital.

Services on the vast majority of Tube lines are suspended, with a very limited operation elsewhere, according to Transport for London’s (TfL) website.

Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) workers are taking industrial action over issues including jobs and pensions.

70% Service levels on mainline trains on Friday

There is also disruption to bus services in west and south-west London and parts of Surrey due to a strike on Friday and Saturday by bus drivers who are members of Unite.

Sixty-three bus routes are being affected.

Mainline train services started later than normal on Friday due to the knock-on effect of Thursday’s RMT strike at Network Rail and train operators across the country.

Just 70% of services will run across Friday as a whole.

A further walkout on Saturday will reduce service levels to 20%.

