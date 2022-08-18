Ryan Giggs swapped intimate love poems with ‘my angel’ Kate Greville

Ryan Giggs and Kate Greville swapped intimate love poems during their on-off six-year relationship, a court heard.

Messages between Giggs, 48, and the 38-year-old PR executive were read out by his defence team at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday.

The former Manchester United footballer is on trial accused of headbutting Ms Greville at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020, and also controlling and coercing her between August 31 2017 and November 2020.

On August 30 2017, she messaged him: “You make my heart flutter because you are a nutter.

“Every day you do me proud not just because you are well endowed.” The next day Giggs wrote: “Darling Kate. Unequivocally our love was fate.

“I fell in love with you at first sight. I remember coz I was as high as a kite.

“Those beautiful eyes, made me shiver.

“I’m not gonna lie, I think of you, I dream of you. Can’t help thinking, pulling you was my greatest ever coo.

“That stomach, those abs, those pictures you sent.

“So I can keep tabs on you, makes me feel funny down there. Especially when you are there and you look up and stare.

“I’m beginning to think you are always right. That’s okay it will keep us tight “I’m gonna end by saying you are my love, my friend, my soul.

“And most of all you believe in me. Which makes me feel as hard as a totem pole. Xxxxxxxx” Giggs’s mother Lynne sat upstairs in the public gallery as the messages were read out.

On Christmas Day 2016, Giggs wrote: “Babe, make the most of Christmas because the next 40 years will be spent being pampered.

“Every day will be like Christmas waking up together with you. You are my angel. I’m the luckiest man alive to have ever met you.” Ms Greville replied: “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. I love all of you. Your beautiful mind. The fire in your soul.” On New Year’s Eve 2016, Giggs wrote: “You have got me through the most difficult period in my life. Thank you for putting up with me because I’m not perfect. Far from it. You are my babycakes.” In April 2017 he wrote: “Morning, I have to continually ask myself this question. How the f*** did I pull you? You are a painting, a thoroughbred, a supermodel, an absolute dream.” Ms Greville replied: “Ha ha. You’re my world Giggsy baby.” The following month Giggs wrote: “I have decided where is the best place in the world. Not Bali, not the Caribbean, not playing golf with my mates. You in bed with me.” He added “in the little crevice under my chin… legs interlinked”.

In June 2017 Ms Greville messaged Giggs: “We are going to be that old couple sitting in a restaurant still laughing when we are 60 or 70.”