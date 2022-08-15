Drivers rescued as bridge in Norway collapses

Drivers rescued as bridge in Norway collapses
The bridge collapsed in Norway (Geir Olsen/NTB Scanpix/AP)
Mon, 15 Aug, 2022 - 10:13
A car plunged into the water and a lorry got stuck when a wooden bridge over a river in Norway collapsed on Monday.

The drivers of both vehicles were rescued and doing well, police said.

Police were alerted shortly after 7.30am (0530 GMT) that the bridge had collapsed as a lorry and a car were crossing over it.

The car plunged into the river while the lorry remained on the bridge in a nearly vertical position on a collapsed section that was raised at an angle out of the water.

A helicopter assisted the rescue operation and pulled out the lorry driver, police said. The driver of the car managed to get out of his vehicle by himself.

The nearly 150 metre long bridge connects the west bank of the Gudbrandsdalslaagen River and the village of Tretten.

The bridge opened in 2012.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.

