High salinity found in European river after mass fish die-off

High salinity found in European river after mass fish die-off
Volunteers recover dead fish from the water of the German-Polish border river Oder in Lebus (AP)
Sat, 13 Aug, 2022 - 12:58
AP Reporters

Tests following a mass die-off of fish in Central Europe’s Oder River have detected high levels of salinity but no mercury in the water, Poland’s environment minister said.

Anna Moskwa said analyses of river samples taken in both Poland and Germany revealed the elevated salt levels.

Comprehensive toxicology studies are still under way in Poland, the minister added.

Writing on Twitter, Ms Moskwa said test results transmitted from Germany had so far not shown a high presence of mercury.

Dead fish lie on the banks of the German-Polish border river Oder in Lebus, eastern Germany (AP)

The Oder River runs from the Czech Republic and along the border between Poland and Germany before flowing into the Baltic Sea.

Some German media had reported that the river could be poisoned with mercury.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday that “huge amounts of chemical waste” were probably dumped intentionally into his country’s second-longest river, causing environmental damage so severe it would take years for the waterway to recover.

On Saturday, Mr Morawiecki vowed to do everything possible to limit the environmental devastation.

Poland’s interior minister said a reward of one million zlotys (£164,000) would be paid to anyone who helps track down those responsible for polluting the river.

Authorities in the north-eastern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania warned people not to fish or use water from the Szczecin lagoon as the river’s contaminated water was expected to reach the estuary area on Saturday evening.

Experts have described the level of deaths among the fish populations as catastrophic (AP)

Alex Vogel, the environment minister for Germany’s Brandenburg state, along which the river runs, said: “The extent of the fish die-off is shocking.

“This is a blow to the Oder as a waterway of great ecological value, from which it will presumably not recover for a long time.”

The head of Poland’s national water management authority said on Thursday that 10 tonnes of dead fish had been removed from the river. Hundreds of volunteers are working to help collect dead fish along the German side.

German laboratories said they detected “atypical” levels of “salts” that could be linked to the die-offs, but would not explain them on their own.

Volunteers recover dead fish from the water (AP)

Mr Morawiecki acknowledged that some public officials had been “sluggish” in reacting after huge numbers of dead fish were first seen floating and washing ashore.

Two Polish officials were dismissed for what Mr Morawiecki described as tardiness in their response.

“If I come to the conclusion that there was a serious breach of duties, further consequences will be drawn,” the prime minister said.

“For me, however, the most important thing is to deal with this ecological disaster as soon as possible, because nature is our common heritage. It is a national good.”

His comments were echoed by Schwedt mayor Annekathrin Hoppe, whose German town is located next to Lower Oder Valley National Park.

She called the contamination of the river “an environmental catastrophe of unprecedented scale” for the region.

More in this section

Italy Lake Garda Drought Italy’s Lake Garda shrinks to near-historic low amid drought
Iran US Salman Rushdie Assault Salman Rushdie attack provokes both praise and anxiety in Iran
Japan Storm Tropical Storm Meari hammers Japan with heavy rainfall
riverPlace: International
Ukrainian health minister Viktor Liashko (AP)

Ukrainian health minister says Russian forces blocking access to medicines

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

  • 3
  • 10
  • 21
  • 25
  • 29
  • 36
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices