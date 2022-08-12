Ryan Giggs’ ex ‘screamed in pain’ during sister’s 999 call, court hears

Ryan Giggs’ ex ‘screamed in pain’ during sister’s 999 call, court hears
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court where he is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against ex-girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020. Picture date: Friday August 12, 2022 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 14:34
Kim Pilling, PA

The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs “screamed in pain” during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard.

The former Manchester United footballer is on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of assaulting PR executive Kate Greville, 38, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Worsley, Greater, Manchester.

He is also said to have assaulted her younger sister, Emma, 26, by elbowing her in the jaw in the same incident on November 1, 2020.

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court where he is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against ex-girlfriend Kate Greville (Danny Lawson/PA)

Kate Greville had returned to the address alone in a taxi following a row after dinner with Giggs at his Stock Exchange hotel in Manchester city centre where she accused him of messaging a string of women in recent months.

Giggs, 48, arrived separately and the row continued as they tussled over their mobile phones, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Emma Greville, who was looking after the couple’s dog, called the police at 10.05pm and when asked what had happened said: “Assault. Headbutted her.”

In the recording of the call, played to the jury, she urges the police to “come quickly” as a female – Kate Greville – can be heard crying.

The operator asks: “Does she need an ambulance that lady who is screaming in the background?”

Emma Greville replies: “I think, yeah. He has just headbutted her in the face.”

Giggs denies the allegations and also denies an accusation that he used controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

