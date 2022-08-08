Efforts to feed whale in French river fail again

Efforts to feed whale in French river fail again
French fire brigade tracking on a rubber boats a Beluga whale on the Seine river in Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne, west of Paris, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. French authorities are tracking a Beluga whale that strayed far from its Artic habitat into the Seine River, raising fears that the ethereal white mammal could starve if it stays in the waterway that flows through Paris and beyond. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 14:01
Associated Press reporters

Efforts to feed a dangerously thin whale that has strayed into the Seine River in France have failed so far and experts are trying to get the animal out of the river lock where it is stuck, environmentalists said.

Marine conservation group Sea Shepherd France tweeted on Monday that “feeding attempts are continuing in parallel to finding a solution to get it out of the lock in the best conditions”.

Experts at the site have warned that the beluga whale should not stay too long in the warm, stagnant water between lock gates.

“The beluga still doesn’t eat but continues to show curiosity,” Sea Shepherd France tweeted.

(Sea Shepherd France/PA)

Overnight the whale “rubbed itself on the lock’s wall and got rid of patches that had appeared on its back. Antibiotics may also have helped”.

The lost whale was first seen in the river, far from its Arctic habitat, earlier this week.

Drone footage shot by French fire services showed it gently meandering in a stretch of the river’s light green waters between Paris and the Normandy city of Rouen, dozens of miles inland from the sea.

Experts have tried since Friday to feed the whale with dead herrings and live trout, with no success.

Sea Shepherd fears the whale could slowly starve in the waterway and die.

Local authorities said vets have given the whale vitamins and products to stimulate its appetite, as well as some medical treatment.

More in this section

Polar Bear Warning Sign - Longyearbyen - Svalbard Tourist injured in polar bear attack on Norwegian island
Russia Ukraine War Russia accuses Ukraine of shelling nuclear power station again
Turkey Russia Ukraine War Ship carrying grain from Ukraine arrives in Istanbul
WhalePlace: International
Solomon Islands Stabbing

US diplomat says Solomon Islands leader ‘missed important opportunity’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 6, 2022

  • 8
  • 20
  • 26
  • 30
  • 36
  • 46
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices