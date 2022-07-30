President Zelenskyy orders evacuation of Donetsk region

Ukrainian president warns that thousands of civilians are still in area enduring fierce clashes with Russian military
Sat, 30 Jul, 2022 - 22:00
Agence France-Presse

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for the evacuation of the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, which has seen fierce clashes between his country’s forces and the Russian military.

The governor of Donetsk, where Moscow is focusing the brunt of its offensive, said that six civilians were killed and 15 wounded by strikes on Friday.

“There’s already a governmental decision about obligatory evacuation from Donetsk region,” the Ukrainian president said in his daily address.

“Please, follow evacuation. At this phase of the war, terror is a main weapon of Russia.”

Zelenskiy warned that thousands of people, including children, were still in the battleground areas of the Donetsk region.

“The decision to leave should be taken at some point. The more people who leave Donetsk region now, the fewer people the Russian army will kill,” he said.

Logistics and support operations were being handled by the authorities “from A to Z”, he added.

“We will help you. We are not Russia. We will do everything possible to save the maximum number of human lives and to maximally limit Russian terror.”

