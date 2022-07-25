German union calls one-day strike by Lufthansa ground staff

German union calls one-day strike by Lufthansa ground staff
Lufthansa flight attendants silhouetted as they pose for a photograph on occasion of the company’s annual press conference in Munich, Germany. A German union has called on Lufthansa ground staff to walk out on a one-day strike Wednesday in a dispute over pay (Matthias Schrader/AP/PA)
Mon, 25 Jul, 2022 - 10:30
Associated Press reporters

A German union has called on Lufthansa ground staff to walk out in a one-day strike on Wednesday in a dispute over pay.

The ver.di service workers’ union said the call applies to all Lufthansa locations in Germany.

It comes amid negotiations on pay for about 20,000 employees of logistical, technical and cargo subsidiaries of the airline.

The strike was set to start at 1.45am GMT on Wednesday and end at 4am GMT on Thursday.

9.5% Pay rise unions want

The union aims to raise the pressure on Lufthansa ahead of the next round of negotiations on August 3 and 4.

Such “warning strikes” are a common tactic in German labour negotiations and typically last from several hours to a day or two.

This walkout comes at a time when airports in Germany and elsewhere already are seeing disruption and long lines for security checks.

Ver.di is calling for a 9.5% pay increase this year and says an offer by Lufthansa earlier this month, which would involve a deal for an 18-month period, falls far short of its demands.

Lufthansa human resources chief Michael Niggemann said in a statement that ver.di’s strike call “is all the more incomprehensible given that the employer side has offered high and socially balanced pay increases” despite a “tense” economic situation for the company and an uncertain economic outlook.

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return to homes near front line
Gotabaya Rajapaksa Human rights group seeks ex-Sri Lankan president’s arrest in Singapore
Parents and six-year-old girl shot dead in tent at US park Parents and six-year-old girl shot dead in tent at US park
LufthansaPlace: International
Greece Wildfires

Homes saved as firebreaks halt blaze on Greek island

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 23, 2022

  • 11
  • 17
  • 35
  • 39
  • 40
  • 46
  • 4

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices