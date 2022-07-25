Calls to trafficking helpline up 20% after Sir Mo Farah documentary

Calls to trafficking helpline up 20% after Sir Mo Farah documentary
Calls to trafficking charity helpline up 20% after Sir Mo Farah documentary (Justin Kernoghan/PA)
Mon, 25 Jul, 2022 - 05:40
Meg Hill and John Besley, PA

Calls to trafficking charity Unseen UK have risen by 20% since Sir Mo Farah revealed in a documentary that he was trafficked to the UK as a child.

The four-time Olympic champion, 39, revealed in the BBC documentary The Real Mo Farah how he was brought to Britain from Somalia illegally, having assumed the name of another child, after his father was killed in the civil war.

The charity told the BBC it had seen a 20% rise in calls and a 15% rise in overall contact since the report aired earlier this month.

Charity director Justine Carter told the broadcaster some callers had explicitly mentioned Sir Mo as a prompt for reaching out.

“It shows us that these types of high-profile stories really do have an impact with the public, and it’s resonating with those who might have spotted something concerning or might have been in a situation that’s similar to Mr Farah's
and the story that he told to the BBC,” she said.

“People feel very alone and isolated when they’re in that situation themselves, so knowing that somebody else has been a victim of this type of crime – and is still suffering from all of the experiences that they’ve had as a child – I think is really crucial.”

It shows us that these types of high-profile stories really do have an impact with the public

In the documentary, Mr Farah said he was helped to obtain UK citizenship by his school PE teacher Alan Watkinson, while still using the name Mohamed Farah.

Ahead of the broadcast, Mr Farah said he created the documentary for his family.

He wrote on Instagram: “I’m so proud have represented Great Britain and to achieved what I have as a GB athlete.

“But, my proudest achievement will always be being a husband and father to my amazing family.

Mo Farah revealed he was trafficked to Britain from Somalia as a child (Bernd Thissen/dpa/Alamy/PA)

“I did this documentary for them, so they could understand more about the experiences that led us to becoming the family we are today.

“Not every child will have the easiest start in life, but that doesn’t mean they can’t go on to achieve their dreams.

“I hope you’ll all watch later and I can’t wait to hear what you think.”

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into the trafficking claims, while the Home Office confirmed they would take no action against Mr Farah.

More in this section

Greece Wildfires Six Greek villages evacuated as wildfire burns near Ancient Olympia
Muhammad Ali Belt Auction Muhammad Ali’s Rumble in the Jungle belt sold at auction for $6.18m
Conservative leadership bid Tory leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss clash over plans for illegal migration
FarahCharityPlace: UK
Bahamas Migrant Sinking

Boat carrying Haitian migrants sinks off Bahamas, killing 17

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 23, 2022

  • 11
  • 17
  • 35
  • 39
  • 40
  • 46
  • 4

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices