Saturated and animal fats ‘could increase bladder cancer risk in men’

Saturated and animal fats ‘could increase bladder cancer risk in men’

High cholesterol is linked to bladder cancer, according to a new study (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 08:10
Jane Kirby, PA Health Editor

Consuming too much saturated and animal fats could increase the risk of bladder cancer in men, new research suggests.

A study funded by the World Cancer Research Fund found that while men increased their risk of cancer through unhealthy fats, women who ate monounsaturated fatty acids and plant-based oils – such as olive oil, coconut oil and sesame oil – decreased their risk of bladder cancer.

Cholesterol is a fatty substance that is mostly made by the body in the liver.

Eating too much saturated fat in the diet can raise ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol levels, which raises the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Foods high in saturated fats often come from animals and include fatty cuts of meat, sausages and pies, butter, cheese, chocolate, biscuits, cakes and pastries.

In the new study, led by researchers at Maastricht University in The Netherlands, experts looked at data from 11 studies on fat intake relating to 2,731 cases of bladder cancer and 544,452 cases without bladder cancer.

Those people in the study filled in a questionnaire, and their intake of fats and oils were calculated in grams per day per 1,000 calories.

The results showed that, among women, those who ate the most monounsaturated fatty acids had a 27% reduced risk of bladder cancer than those who ate the least. No such effect was found for men.

Among men, those eating the most bad fats had a 37% increased bladder cancer risk but no such effect was found for women.

Dr Panagiota Mitrou, director of research and innovation at the World Cancer Research Fund, said: “We already know some of the risk factors for bladder cancer, which causes over 200,000 deaths worldwide, including gender, smoking, age and occupation.

“What’s new about this research is that it provides an insight into the role of fats and oils in the development of bladder cancer. In the future, we could see tailored dietary advice for bladder cancer prevention.”

Lead investigator, Dr Anke Wesselius, said: “How fats and oils affect the development of bladder cancer hasn’t yet been fully explored, though saturated fats play a big part in many Western diets.

“These findings suggest that the quality of fat consumed has an impact on the likelihood of developing bladder cancer, and men could see a benefit in reducing levels of animal fats in their diets.”

Read More

No ‘clear evidence’ depression is caused by low serotonin levels

More in this section

Hyde Park bomb Hyde Park and Regent’s Park victims’ families searching for justice 40 years on
Cabinet Meeting Liz Truss: I am only the person who can deliver change in line with Tory values
Congress Marriage Rights Republicans and Democrats pass same-sex marriage bill in retort to Supreme Court
BladderPlace: UK
<p>A woman is given water and comforted close to the blaze in the village of Wennington, east London, where 100 firefighters are tackling a fire. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire</p>

Fires still burning across UK after temperatures hit 40C on hottest ever day

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 16, 2022

  • 2
  • 12
  • 26
  • 28
  • 29
  • 32
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices